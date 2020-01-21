Vacancy in Twentieth Judicial Circuit announced; Seat will be filled until December 2022

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier has announced an application process for appointment to an at large circuit judge vacancy in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, created by the removal of circuit judge Ron Duebbert on Jan. 10.

The term of office will conclude the first Monday in December following the November 2022 general election.

Qualified individuals are asked to submit applications along with a cover letter to Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier, P.O. Box 266, Nashville, IL 62263 or submitted electronically to Carol Heggemeier at cheggemeier@illinoiscourts.gov.

Applications must be received in Karmeier's office by Thursday, February 13, 2020.

The successful applicant must be a resident of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, which includes St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Perry and Washington counties.

The applicant must also be admitted to practice law in Illinois and be in good standing with the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission or any other respective disciplinary body.

The application form and instructions may be obtained by visiting the Illinois Supreme Court’s website at http://www.illinoiscourts.gov and following the instructions in the "Latest News" scroller announcing the vacancy.