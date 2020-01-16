Duebbert running for St. Clair Co. State's Attorney; Needs 233 write-in votes in March to be on November ballot



Duebbert

BELLEVILLE – Former judge Ron Duebbert filed papers Jan. 15, to enter the March 17 Republican primary as a write in candidate for St. Clair County state’s attorney.

Duebbert will appear on the November general election ballot if 233 voters write his name, according to County Clerk Tom Holbrook.

If Duebbert doesn’t receive 223 votes, Holbrook said, the central committee of the Republican Party could still place him on the ballot.

No Republican earned a ballot spot for state’s attorney in the regular nominating period, and no one but Duebbert has declared as a write in candidate.

The deadline for seeking a spot on the primary ballot passed while Duebbert held office as a circuit judge.

Illinois court commissioners removed him on Jan. 10, finding he misled police in a murder investigation and lied to an inquiry board.

State’s attorney James Gomric, completing the term of Illinois State Police director Brendan Kelly, will run in the Democratic primary without opposition.

Duebbert also filed as a write in candidate for Republican committeeman of the 21st precinct in Caseyville Township.

Holbrook said Duebbert would need 10 votes in the primary to appear on the November ballot for that position.

He said judges would check write in votes at the end of the night, and review might take a few days.