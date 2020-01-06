Madison - St. Clair Record

Press conference scheduled at 5 in Gori murder investigation

By The Madison County Record | Jan 6, 2020

A press conference is scheduled at the Madison County Board room today at 5 p.m. regarding the death investigation of attorney Randy Gori, 47, who was found dead at his Edwardsville home on Saturday night.

The Madison County Sheriff's responded to his residence at 4586 Mooney Creek Rd. at 8:56 p.m.

The Department put out a release yesterday afternoon that a person of interest had been detained, and the 2020 Rolls Royce that was taken from Gori's residence had been recovered. 


