Case activity for Micheal Dunigan vs Hogan Transports, Inc. on Jan. 3

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainstandon Jan. 3.

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair, Case Number 19-l-0829 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4075421), Filed By Phs Enterprises, Inc., D/b/A Midstate Produce, Hurrah Redman. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 State Court Complaint Summons And Complaint, # 3 Exhibit Exhibit A)(bedesky, Michael)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Michael J. Bedesky On Behalf Of Phs Enterprises, Inc., D/b/A Midstate Produce, Hurrah Redman (bedesky, Michael)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Phs Enterprises, Inc., D/b/A Midstate Produce. (bedesky, Michael)'

'Consent To Removal Byhogan Truck Leasing, Inc.. (callis, Cheryl)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Cheryl Callis By On Behalf Of Hogan Truck Leasing, Inc.. (callis, Cheryl)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Cheryl Callis On Behalf Of Hogan Truck Leasing, Inc. (callis, Cheryl)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00006 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 3.