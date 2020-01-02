Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, January 2, 2020

Case activity for Feriew Kidane vs Gary Dixon on Dec. 31

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 2, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Feriew Kidane against Gary Dixon and K & B Transportation, Inc. on Dec. 31.

'Notice Of Removal From Fayette County Circuit Court, Case Number 2019-l-11 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4073514), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A-state Court Pleadings, # 3 Exhibit B-Affidavit Of David Brody)(mcgonigle, Adam)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By K&b Transportation, Inc.. (mcgonigle, Adam)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Michael Reda On Behalf Of All Defendants (reda, Michael)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01403 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 31.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News