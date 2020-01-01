Madison - St. Clair Record

Dec. 24: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket for "550 prisoner: civil rights" cases

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 1, 2020

The following cases categorized as "550 prisoner: civil rights" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 24. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case #
Ali Abdula v. C / O Bouvill; C / O Campbel

3:19-cv-01393-SMY

