Threlkeld picked to serve remainder of Hylla term



Threlkeld

Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier and the Illinois Supreme Court have announced the appointment of Christopher P. Threlkeld as a resident circuit judge, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Madison County Circuit Judge Dave Hylla on Jan. 1.

“I have known Chris since he began practicing law in 2000," stated Chief Judge Bill Mudge in a press release. "He is a well-known and well-respected attorney by the circuit judges and the practicing bar. He will be a welcome addition to the circuit court."

The appointment will take effect Feb. 1, and will conclude on Dec. 7, 2020, when the vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November 2020 general election.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, a Democrat, and former assistant State's Attorney Amy Maher,a Republican, are running for the Hylla seat.

Threlkeld is not a candidate in that or any other race.

“I am grateful and honored by my appointment to the Circuit Court by the Supreme Court Justices,” Threlkeld stated in the release. “I want to thank Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier for nominating me to fill the position of Circuit Court Judge and I am looking forward to serving the people of Madison County.”

According to the release, Threlkeld has extensive courtroom experience in both civil and criminal cases at the state and federal levels. He is a past president of the Madison County Bar Association.

Threlkeld is currently a partner with the law firm of Lucco, Brown, Threlkeld & Dawson LLP. He started with that firm as an associate in 2000. He is a member of the Madison County Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Illinois Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys and the Missouri Bar Association.

He graduated from The Citadel with a BA in Political Science and earned his juris doctor from the Saint Louis University School of Law. He also holds an MBA from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

The Third Judicial Circuit encompasses Madison and Bond counties.