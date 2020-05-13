Madison County courts have adapted to shutdown restrictions, now preparing for re-opening and new distancing norms

Like other sectors operating under restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, Madison County courts have learned to adapt, with some working remotely and some with the help of a popular web-based platform.

"As this situation evolves, and is ever changing, we are trying to remain flexible to adapt to the governor's executive order," said Madison County Chief Judge Willam Mudge.

Gov. JB Pritzker issued a stay at home order in March, several days after declaring a disaster in Illinois over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. On April 30, he extended it to the end of May, though the move has been met with a growing number of legal challenges.

While Mudge expects doors to the courthouse to reopen June 1, he said a lot of norms, such as large "cattle calls" where sometimes 500 cases and up to 100 people may be crammed into a small courtroom, are out the window. Dockets in high volume cases will be spread out throughout the day, he said. And each division is expected to come up with a plan that addresses court conditions and how operations can continue to be conducted remotely, as much as possible.

When trials resume, the first to be heard will be criminal, Mudge said, with civil jury trials possibly resuming in July.

As for preparing for the public to return to the courts, Mudge said he and others in the justice system are working with the county's land and building maintenance personnel to prepare for "Covid capacity, distancing guidelines."

Of particular concern are courtroom like 103, which sometimes handles a massive number of traffic cases. He said furniture is being rearranged and plexiglass is going up to separate judges from clerks in close confines on the bench, and other adjustments are being made for the sake of public health.

"We are trying to be smart and concerned for everyone," Mudge said.

Even though access to the courts has been limited since mid March, essential services, such as emergency orders of protection and juvenile proceedings, have not been interrupted, Mudge said. And otherwise, court business has continued in various capacities.

At the criminal justice building, a closed circuit system had already been in place, which under current circumstances has helped in handling pleas remotely.

"What's nice about this is that it seems both sides of the judicial aisle have tried to be accommodating," Mudge said. "Prosecutors are doing a really good job and so are public defenders and the criminal defense bar."

Mudge said he's been handling statutory summary suspension matters in DUI cases, having entered approximately 75 orders since the shut down. He said he wanted to ensure hearings were held within a required 30-day window, to avoid a problem that came to light last year that resulted in suspensions being rescinded due to circuit clerk clerical errors.

With traffic tickets, Mudge said people who've been cited can communicate with the State's Attorney's office via dedicated email or phone lines and often cases are getting resolved without hearings. Those who don't respond to offers or those who prefer to go to trial will get put onto other dockets.

Another adjustment being made in the Third Judicial Circuit is the expansion of hours of operation at a satellite court in Alton handling traffic cases. It's a larger courtroom that can accommodate more people under new distancing guidelines, Mudge said.

On the civil side, Mudge said he's obtained Zoom conferencing licenses for judges handling Family, Law and other cases for hearings via the web conferencing platform.

As for next steps, Mudge said he and other chief judges are in regular communication and look to the Illinois Supreme Court for best practice guidance. He expects to be on a "Covid" conference call on Thursday where participants will review the governor's five step re-opening plan. Discussion will center on "something we can all follow, with some independence to adapt to local limitations."

"It's hard to take a cookie cutter" approach, he said.

On a personal note, Mudge said he and his family have stayed well by social distancing and relying a lot on Instacart and Doordash.

"(The shutdown) has changed a lot of behavior for the good," he remarked on hand sanitizing and being mindful of surfaces. "During flu season I would invariably get sick, but hopefully now with modified behavior" that risk will be reduced.