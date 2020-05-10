Madison - St. Clair Record

Case activity for Andrew Frey vs Alan Reid Bufington on May 8

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | May 10, 2020

General court 06

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Andrew Frey against Alan Reid Bufington and LNJ Farms Trucking, LLC on May 8.

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County, Il, Case Number 2020-l-411 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4176680), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Plaintiff's Entry Of Appearance, # 4 Notice Of Filing, # 5 State Court Complaint)(bradley, Daniel)'

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County, Il, Case Number 20-cv-434, Filed By All Defendants.(bradley, Daniel)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Daniel L. Bradley On Behalf Of All Defendants (bradley, Daniel)'

'Answer To Complaint By All Defendants.(bradley, Daniel)'

'Motion To Dismiss For Failure To State A Claim By All Defendants. Responses Due By 6/11/2020 (bradley, Daniel)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00434 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 8.

