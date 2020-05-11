Wood River resident alleges injuries from trip, fall while putting out trash

EDWARDSVILLE - A resident of Wood River claims the city is to blame for injuries caused after she tripped while taking out the trash.

Lenita Strader claims the uneven and broken sidewalk caused her to trip and fall.

Strader filed suit April 30 in Madison County Circuit Court, accusing the city of negligence and leaving the sidewalk in an unsafe condition.

The suit states that on May 6, 2019, the plaintiff pushed her trash cart to the curb. Strader claims the surface of the sidewalk was uneven and "unlevel" with pieces of broken concrete.

As a result, she tripped and suffered injuries to her face, arms, hands and left knee, as well as a scar to her the left side of her forehead. She alleges she suffered headaches and a concussion and spent money on medical bills.

Strader alleges there was no warning sign about the broken sidewalk, athough the city had a duty of reasonable care to inspect, maintain, and repair it, according to the suit.

She also claims the city carelessly and negligently failed to maintain the sidewalk in a reasonably safe manner.

The plaintiff, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by Mary M. Stewart of the Brunton Law Office of Collinsville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0620