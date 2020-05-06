Madison - St. Clair Record

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Case activity for IBEW Income Security Fund vs K & F Electric, Inc. on May 4

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | May 6, 2020

General court 10

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by IBEW Income Security Fund, Local 309 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, AFL-CIO, Southwestern Illinois Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee, Trustees of the Local 309 Health and Welfare Fund, Trustees of the Local 309 Vacation Trust Fund and Trustees of the Local 309 Wireman's Pension Fund against K & F Electric, Inc. on May 4.

'Complaint Against K & F Electric, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4172556.), Filed By Local 309 International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-Cio, Trustees Of The Local 309 Wireman's Pension Fund, Southwestern Illinois Joint Apprenticeship And Training Committee, Trustees Of The Local 309 Vacation Trust Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Health And Welfare Fund, Ibew Income Security Fund. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Exhibit, # 3 Exhibit, # 4 Civil Cover Sheet)(leppert, Matthew)'

'Request For Waiver Of Service Sent To Robert J. Golterman, Esq. On May 4, 2020 By Ibew Income Security Fund, Local 309 International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-cio, Southwestern Illinois Joint Apprenticeship And Training Committee, Trustees Of The Local 309 Health And Welfare Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Vacation Trust Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Wireman's Pension Fund. Waiver Of Service Due By 6/4/2020. (leppert, Matthew)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Matthew B. Leppert On Behalf Of Ibew Income Security Fund, Local 309 International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-Cio, Southwestern Illinois Joint Apprenticeship And Training Committee, Trustees Of The Local 309 Health And Welfare Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Vacation Trust Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Wireman's Pension Fund (leppert, Matthew)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00409 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 4.

