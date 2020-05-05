MCGUIREWOODS LLP: McGuireWoods Achieves Top Rankings in Chambers USA’s 2020 Leading Lawyers Guide

McGuireWoods LLP issued the following announcement on May 01.
Chambers and Partners recognized McGuireWoods lawyers 72 times and firm practice areas 35 times in the 2020 edition of “Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business.”
Four practice areas received nationwide recognition: Food & Beverages: Regulatory and Litigation; Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation); Energy: Electricity (Transactional); and Healthcare.
McGuireWoods earned 12 Band 1 regional practice rankings in Banking & Finance; Bankruptcy/Restructuring; Corporate M&A; Environment; Intellectual Property; Labor & Employment; Litigation: General Commercial; Product Liability & Toxic Torts; and Real Estate.
Individually, 20 lawyers earned Band 1, “Star Individual,” “Eminent Practitioner” or “Senior Statespeople” rankings, reflecting their stature as leaders in their respective practices and industries.
Clients praised the firm for its litigation and corporate capabilities, particularly in industries such as banking, energy and healthcare.
Regarding McGuireWoods’ banking and finance skills, one client said: “I think that they are very strong, have a great grasp of the market and do very good and thorough work.”
When it comes to energy acumen, a client said: “The firm has a deep bench of subject matter experts in the power, energy and utilities space, all of whom perform well. They consistently provide sound advice while balancing the commercial needs of businesses with the potential risks.”
Another client lauded the firm’s healthcare lawyers for doing “sophisticated healthcare work at a national level.”
Practice Rankings
McGuireWoods earned state recognition in the following practices.
Antitrust (Illinois)
Banking & Finance (California, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Pittsburgh & Surrounds)
Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Virginia)
Corporate/M&A (Charlotte & Surrounds, Maryland, New York, Southern Virginia, Texas)
Corporate/M&A and Private Equity (Pittsburgh & Surrounds)
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (North Carolina)
Environment (North Carolina, Virginia)
Healthcare (Illinois, North Carolina)
Intellectual Property (Southern Virginia)
Labor & Employment (California, Illinois, North Carolina, Virginia)
Litigation: General Commercial (North Carolina, Pittsburgh & Surrounds, Virginia)
Product Liability & Toxic Torts (Virginia)
Real Estate (Northern Virginia, Southern Virginia)
Individual Rankings
McGuireWoods lawyers were recognized in the following categories.
Antitrust
Illinois – Amy Manning of Chicago
Banking & Finance
California – Hamid Namazie and Mark Spitzer of Los Angeles; Peter Szurley of San Francisco
Georgia – Chris Molen of Atlanta
Illinois – Philip Perzek of Chicago
North Carolina – Eric Burk, Rebecca Chaffin, Raj Natarajan and W. Kent Walker of Charlotte
Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh & Surrounds – Peter Butcher and Penny Zacharias of Pittsburgh
Banking & Finance: Public Finance
North Carolina – Mary Nash K. Rusher of Raleigh
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
District of Columbia – Douglas Foley of Washington
North Carolina – Robert H. Pryor and Scott Vaughn of Charlotte
Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh & Surrounds – Mark Freedlander of Pittsburgh
Virginia – Sarah Boehm, Dion Hayes and John Maddock of Richmond; David Swan of Tysons
Climate Change
Nationwide – Allison Wood of Washington
Corporate/M&A
Maryland – Heather Welch Arbogast of Baltimore
New York – Jeffrey L. Rothschild of New York
North Carolina: Charlotte & Surrounds – Chris Scheurer and David B. Whelpley Jr. of Charlotte
Southern Virginia – Joanne Katsantonis of Richmond
Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh & Surrounds – David Hornyak and Ryan Purpura of Pittsburgh
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
North Carolina – Taylor French of Charlotte
Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
Nationwide – Todd Mullins and Noel Symons of Washington
Energy: Electricity (Transactional)
Nationwide – Joanne Katsantonis of Richmond
Environment
North Carolina – David Franchina of Charlotte; Charles D. Case of Raleigh
Virginia – John Lain and Dale Mullen of Richmond
Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
Nationwide – James Neale of Charlottesville
Healthcare
Illinois – Scott Becker, James B. Riley Jr. and Amber McGraw Walsh of Chicago
North Carolina – Bart Walker of Charlotte
Intellectual Property
Southern Virginia – David E. Finkelson, Janet P. Peyton and Brian C. Riopelle of Richmond
Texas – Darren Collins of Dallas
Intellectual Property: Patent
New York – Benjamin C. Hsing of New York
Labor & Employment
Illinois – Michael Phillips and Joel Spitz of Chicago
North Carolina – Brian Barger and Bruce Steen of Charlotte
Virginia – Stephen W. Robinson of Tysons
Litigation: General Commercial
Maryland – Ava Lias-Booker of Baltimore
North Carolina – Douglas W. Ey Jr. and Bradley R. Kutrow of Charlotte
Texas – Ronald Franklin of Houston
Litigation: Healthcare & Medical Malpractice
North Carolina – Mark Anderson of Raleigh
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
Illinois – Christina Egan of Chicago
Virginia – John Adams and Richard Cullen of Richmond
Products Liability & Toxic Torts
Virginia – Terrence Bagley, Stephen Busch, Samuel L. Tarry Jr. and J. Tracy Walker IV of Richmond
Projects
Nationwide – Timothy P. Callahan of Chicago
Projects: Renewable & Alternative Energy
Nationwide – Timothy P. Callahan of Chicago
Real Estate
Georgia – John Grieb of Atlanta
Northern Virginia – E. Kristen Moye of Tysons
Southern Virginia – Nancy Little of Richmond
Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
Northern Virginia – Gregory Riegle of Tysons
Southern Virginia – D. Brennen Keene of Richmond
Tax
Georgia – Gerald Thomas of Atlanta
