MCGUIREWOODS LLP: McGuireWoods Achieves Top Rankings in Chambers USA’s 2020 Leading Lawyers Guide

McGuireWoods LLP issued the following announcement on May 01.

Chambers and Partners recognized McGuireWoods lawyers 72 times and firm practice areas 35 times in the 2020 edition of “Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business.”

Four practice areas received nationwide recognition: Food & Beverages: Regulatory and Litigation; Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation); Energy: Electricity (Transactional); and Healthcare.

McGuireWoods earned 12 Band 1 regional practice rankings in Banking & Finance; Bankruptcy/Restructuring; Corporate M&A; Environment; Intellectual Property; Labor & Employment; Litigation: General Commercial; Product Liability & Toxic Torts; and Real Estate.

Individually, 20 lawyers earned Band 1, “Star Individual,” “Eminent Practitioner” or “Senior Statespeople” rankings, reflecting their stature as leaders in their respective practices and industries.

Clients praised the firm for its litigation and corporate capabilities, particularly in industries such as banking, energy and healthcare.

Regarding McGuireWoods’ banking and finance skills, one client said: “I think that they are very strong, have a great grasp of the market and do very good and thorough work.”

When it comes to energy acumen, a client said: “The firm has a deep bench of subject matter experts in the power, energy and utilities space, all of whom perform well. They consistently provide sound advice while balancing the commercial needs of businesses with the potential risks.”

Another client lauded the firm’s healthcare lawyers for doing “sophisticated healthcare work at a national level.”

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Practice Rankings

McGuireWoods earned state recognition in the following practices.

Antitrust (Illinois)

Banking & Finance (California, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Pittsburgh & Surrounds)

Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Virginia)

Corporate/M&A (Charlotte & Surrounds, Maryland, New York, Southern Virginia, Texas)

Corporate/M&A and Private Equity (Pittsburgh & Surrounds)

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (North Carolina)

Environment (North Carolina, Virginia)

Healthcare (Illinois, North Carolina)

Intellectual Property (Southern Virginia)

Labor & Employment (California, Illinois, North Carolina, Virginia)

Litigation: General Commercial (North Carolina, Pittsburgh & Surrounds, Virginia)

Product Liability & Toxic Torts (Virginia)

Real Estate (Northern Virginia, Southern Virginia)

Individual Rankings

McGuireWoods lawyers were recognized in the following categories.

Antitrust

Illinois – Amy Manning of Chicago

Banking & Finance

California – Hamid Namazie and Mark Spitzer of Los Angeles; Peter Szurley of San Francisco

Georgia – Chris Molen of Atlanta

Illinois – Philip Perzek of Chicago

North Carolina – Eric Burk, Rebecca Chaffin, Raj Natarajan and W. Kent Walker of Charlotte

Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh & Surrounds – Peter Butcher and Penny Zacharias of Pittsburgh

Banking & Finance: Public Finance

North Carolina – Mary Nash K. Rusher of Raleigh

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

District of Columbia – Douglas Foley of Washington

North Carolina – Robert H. Pryor and Scott Vaughn of Charlotte

Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh & Surrounds – Mark Freedlander of Pittsburgh

Virginia – Sarah Boehm, Dion Hayes and John Maddock of Richmond; David Swan of Tysons

Climate Change

Nationwide – Allison Wood of Washington

Corporate/M&A

Maryland – Heather Welch Arbogast of Baltimore

New York – Jeffrey L. Rothschild of New York

North Carolina: Charlotte & Surrounds – Chris Scheurer and David B. Whelpley Jr. of Charlotte

Southern Virginia – Joanne Katsantonis of Richmond

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh & Surrounds – David Hornyak and Ryan Purpura of Pittsburgh

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

North Carolina – Taylor French of Charlotte

Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)

Nationwide – Todd Mullins and Noel Symons of Washington

Energy: Electricity (Transactional)

Nationwide – Joanne Katsantonis of Richmond

Environment

North Carolina – David Franchina of Charlotte; Charles D. Case of Raleigh

Virginia – John Lain and Dale Mullen of Richmond

Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation

Nationwide – James Neale of Charlottesville

Healthcare

Illinois – Scott Becker, James B. Riley Jr. and Amber McGraw Walsh of Chicago

North Carolina – Bart Walker of Charlotte

Intellectual Property

Southern Virginia – David E. Finkelson, Janet P. Peyton and Brian C. Riopelle of Richmond

Texas – Darren Collins of Dallas

Intellectual Property: Patent

New York – Benjamin C. Hsing of New York

Labor & Employment

Illinois – Michael Phillips and Joel Spitz of Chicago

North Carolina – Brian Barger and Bruce Steen of Charlotte

Virginia – Stephen W. Robinson of Tysons

Litigation: General Commercial

Maryland – Ava Lias-Booker of Baltimore

North Carolina – Douglas W. Ey Jr. and Bradley R. Kutrow of Charlotte

Texas – Ronald Franklin of Houston

Litigation: Healthcare & Medical Malpractice

North Carolina – Mark Anderson of Raleigh

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Illinois – Christina Egan of Chicago

Virginia – John Adams and Richard Cullen of Richmond

Products Liability & Toxic Torts

Virginia – Terrence Bagley, Stephen Busch, Samuel L. Tarry Jr. and J. Tracy Walker IV of Richmond

Projects

Nationwide – Timothy P. Callahan of Chicago

Projects: Renewable & Alternative Energy

Nationwide – Timothy P. Callahan of Chicago

Real Estate

Georgia – John Grieb of Atlanta

Northern Virginia – E. Kristen Moye of Tysons

Southern Virginia – Nancy Little of Richmond

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Northern Virginia – Gregory Riegle of Tysons

Southern Virginia – D. Brennen Keene of Richmond

Tax

Georgia – Gerald Thomas of Atlanta

Original source can be found here.