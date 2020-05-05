Madison - St. Clair Record

LITTLER MENDELSON PC: The Littler 2020 Virtual Executive Employer Experience

By Press release submission | May 5, 2020

In place of the annual Executive Employer® conference, Littler will host a two-day virtual presentation of labor and employment law updates focusing specifically on COVID-19 and its extraordinary impact on the workforce. Littler attorneys will provide a series of engaging and informative webinars with live Q&A and up-to-the minute insights and analysis of the latest coronavirus developments across the U.S. and around the globe. Additionally, an exploration of the future of labor and employment law beyond the aftermath of the pandemic will help employers prepare for what lies ahead.

Date & Time:

May 7, 2020-May 8, 2020

