OSF Healthcare alleges non-payment for services to hospital employees





EDWARDSVILLLE - A health care group is suing a hospital over claims it failed to pay for medical services and materials provided to employees.

OSF Healthcare System filed suit April 20 in Madison County Circuit Court against Thomas Boyd Memorial Hospital, doing business as Boyd Healthcare Services. The suit also names Boyd Healthcare Services Employee Benefit Plan.

According to the complaint, OSF claims it provided services and materials worth $229,362 to employees in 2016, 2017 and 2018. During this period, the employees were covered under an employee health plan provided through the defendants. It was a self-funded plan, the suit states.

The plaintiff alleges it had a written agreement with the defendants, which is described as confidential but can be filed with the court if an order is issued by a judge. OSF Healthcare claims the defendants breached the agreement by failing to make the proper payments.

The plaintiff is seeking the lost $229,362 plus costs. Boyd Healthcare Services did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

OSF is represented by William L. Gregory of Koth, Gregory & Nieminski of Bloomington.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0566