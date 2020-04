MAYER BROWN: Chambers USA 2020 ranks Mayer Brown in 38 practices, with 121 individual lawyers recognized

Mayer Brown issued the following announcement on April 27.

The 2020 edition of Chambers USA ranked Mayer Brown in 38 practice categories, including five Band One nationwide rankings:

Capital Markets: Securitization, for the 13th consecutive year

Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Compliance), for the fifth consecutive year

Outsourcing, for the 17th consecutive year

Projects: PPP, for the 11th consecutive year

Tax: Controversy, for the 15th consecutive year

In addition, Mayer Brown received top-band rankings in four state categories:

Technology & Outsourcing, District of Columbia

Antitrust, Illinois

Communications, Illinois

Technology & Outsourcing, Illinois

The new Chambers edition also recognized 121 Mayer Brown lawyers with 142 total rankings in 50 practice categories, including 31 lawyers who achieved a total of 32 Band One or higher rankings.

Senior Statespeople

Lee Abrams – Franchising: Mainly Franchisee, Nationwide

Vincent Connelly – Litigation: General Commercial, Illinois; and Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations, Illinois

Andy Frey – Appellate Law, Nationwide

Dennis Friedman – Communications, Illinois

Rob Jenkins – Transportation: Rail (for Railroads), Nationwide

Phyllis Korff – Capital Markets: Debt & Equity: Eastern United States, Nationwide

Jason Kravitt – Capital Markets: Securitization, Nationwide

Larry Langdon – Tax, Northern California

Ed Osterberg – Tax, Texas

Paul Roy – Technology & Outsourcing, Illinois

Star Individuals

Andy Marovitz – Antitrust, Illinois

Laurence Platt – Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Compliance), Nationwide

Joel Williamson – Tax: Controversy, Illinois

Band One

Christian Binnig – Communications, Illinois

Rebecca Eisner – Outsourcing, Nationwide; and Technology & Outsourcing, Illinois

Erika Jones – Transportation: Road (Automotive), Nationwide

Steven Kaplan – Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Compliance), Nationwide

Thomas Kittle-Kamp – Tax: Controversy, Illinois

Marcia Madsen – Government Contracts, Nationwide

Dan Masur – Outsourcing, Nationwide; and Technology & Outsourcing, District of Columbia

Stephanie Monaco – Investment Funds: Regulatory & Compliance, Nationwide

Brad Peterson – Outsourcing, Nationwide; and Technology & Outsourcing, Illinois

Andrew Pincus – Appellate Law, Nationwide

Anna Pinedo – Capital Markets: Structured Products, Nationwide

Tristan Propst – Banking & Finance, Texas

Joseph Seliga – Projects: PPP, Nationwide

Larry Urgenson – FCPA, Nationwide

Jon Van Gorp – Capital Markets: Securitization, Nationwide

Paul Virtue – Immigration, Nationwide; and Immigration, District of Columbia

Neil Wasserstrom – Real Estate, Texas

Joel Williamson – Tax: Controversy, Nationwide

Keith Willner – Real Estate, District of Columbia

Following is a complete list of the Chambers USA 2020 rankings for Mayer Brown.

Practice Category Rankings:

Nationwide

Antitrust

Appellate Law

Capital Markets: Derivatives

Capital Markets: Securitization

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

ERISA Litigation

Financial Services Regulation: Banking (Compliance)

Financial Services Regulation: Banking (Enforcement & Investigations)

Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Compliance & Litigation)

Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation

Government Contracts

Immigration

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

International Trade: Trade Remedies & Trade Policy

Outsourcing

Product Liability & Mass Torts

Projects: PPP

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy

Real Estate

Tax: Controversy

Tax: Corporate & Finance

Transportation: Rail (for Railroads)

Transportation: Road (Automotive)

District of Columbia

Antitrust

Immigration

Intellectual Property: Litigation

Litigation: General Commercial

Real Estate

Tax

Technology & Outsourcing

Illinois

Antitrust

Banking & Finance

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Communications

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Environment

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

Intellectual Property

Litigation: General Commercial

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Real Estate

Tax

Technology & Outsourcing

New York

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded

Tax

North Carolina

Banking & Finance

Real Estate: Finance

Northern California

Tax

Southern California

Real Estate

Texas

Banking & Finance

Corporate/M&A

Real Estate

Individual Rankings:

Nationwide

Antitrust

Andrew Marovitz

Appellate Law

Andrew Frey

Dan Himmelfarb

Andrew Pincus

Charles Rothfeld

Nicole Saharsky

Evan Tager

Capital Markets: Debt & Equity: Eastern United States

Edward Best

Phyllis Korff

Capital Markets: Derivatives

Curtis Doty

Capital Markets: Derivatives: Mainly Regulatory

Curtis Doty

Capital Markets: Securitization

Julie Gillespie

Carol Hitselberger

Paul Jorissen

Jason Kravitt

Stuart Litwin

Jerry Marlatt

Keith Oberkfell

Angela Ulum

Jon Van Gorp

Capital Markets: Structured Products

Anna Pinedo

E-Discovery & Information Governance

Michael Lackey

Energy: Electricity (Transactional)

Fritz Lark

Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)

Thomas Moore

ERISA Litigation

Brian Netter

Nancy Ross

FCPA

Jason Linder

Larry Urgenson

Financial Services Regulation: Banking (Enforcement & Investigations)

Thomas Delaney

Ori Lev

Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Compliance)

Melanie Brody

Jonathan Jaffe

Steven Kaplan

Laurence Platt

Phillip Schulman

Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation

Dale Giali

Franchising: Mainly Franchisee

Lee Abrams

Government Contracts

David Dowd

Marcia Madsen

Government Contracts: Bid Protests

Marcia Madsen

Immigration

Elizabeth Stern

Paul Virtue

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

Kara Baysinger

Investment Funds: Hedge Funds

Tram Nguyen

Investment Funds: Regulatory & Compliance

Stephanie Monaco

Outsourcing

Rebecca Eisner

Daniel Masur

Brad Peterson

Product Liability & Mass Torts

Michael Olsen

Daniel Ring

Andrew Tauber

Projects

Barry Machlin

Projects: PPP

David Narefsky

Joseph Seliga

Stephanie Wagner

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy

Jeffrey Davis

Robert Goldberg

Nadav Klugman

Tax: Controversy

Brian Kittle

Thomas Kittle-Kamp

Joel Williamson

Transportation: Rail (for Railroads)

Robert Jenkins

Andrew Tauber

Transportation: Road (Automotive)

Erika Jones

Adam Sloane

California

Insurance: Insurer

Kara Baysinger

Litigation: Appellate

Donald Falk

District of Columbia

Antitrust

William Stallings

Antitrust: Litigation Specialists

Mark Ryan

Immigration

Grace Shie

Elizabeth Stern

Paul Virtue

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Kelly Kramer

Michael Levy

Real Estate

Frank Henneburg

Keith Willner

Technology & Outsourcing

Daniel Masur

Linda Rhodes

Telecom, Broadcast & Satellite

Angela Giancarlo

Illinois

Antitrust

Andrew Marovitz

Britt Miller

Banking & Finance

Douglas Doetsch

Frederick Fisher

Paul Forrester

Matthew O’Meara

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Thomas Kiriakos

Communications

Christian Binnig

Tyson Covey

Dennis Friedman

Hans Germann

Corporate/M&A

William Kucera

Jodi Simala

Marc Sperber

Paul Theiss

Frederick Thomas

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Debra Hoffman

Lennine Occhino

Nancy Ross

Energy & Natural Resources: Transactional

Paul Forrester

Environment: Litigation

Timothy Bishop

Mark Ter Molen

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

Edward Best

Larry Hamilton

Labor & Employment

Marcia Goodman

Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation

Debra Hoffman

Lennine Occhino

Nancy Ross

Litigation: General Commercial

Vincent Connelly

Michele Odorizzi

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Vincent Connelly

Gregory Deis

Real Estate

Heather Adkerson

Paul Meyer

Jade Newburn

Jeffrey Usow

Tax

James Barry

George Craven

Tax: Controversy

John Hildy

Thomas Kittle-Kamp

Scott Stewart

Joel Williamson

Technology & Outsourcing

Rebecca Eisner

Brad Peterson

Paul Roy

New York

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

David Alberts

Frank Monaco

Stephen Rooney

Richard Spitzer

Tax

Jason Bazar

Tax: State & Local

Leah Robinson

North Carolina

Banking & Finance

Carol Hitselberger

Keith Oberkfell

Real Estate: Finance

David Saye

Northern California

Tax

Larry Langdon

Southern California

Real Estate

Scott Cooper

Texas

Banking & Finance

Bill Hart

Tristan Propst

Corporate/M&A

Robert Gray

Real Estate

Ronald Shoss

Neil Wasserstrom

Tax

Edward Osterberg

Tax: Litigation

Shawn O’Brien

Original source can be found here.