DEPARTMENT OF LABOR: U.S. Department of Labor Cites Illinois Dollar Tree Store for Exposing Employees to Exit, Storage and Fire Hazards

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for exit, storage and fire hazards at a Bloomington, Illinois, store. The national discount retailer faces $233,255 in penalties for three repeat violations.

OSHA inspectors cited the company for exposing employees to fire hazards from obstructed exit routes and blocked fire extinguishers, and to struck-by hazards from unstable stacks of stored merchandise.

“This employer is responsible for ensuring that every store implements required safety precautions to protect employees on the job,” said OSHA Peoria Area Director Barry Salerno. “OSHA will continue to use enforcement tools to ensure employers comply with their obligation to keep workers safe.”

Additional information about OSHA requirements for keeping exits unobstructed is available in the agency’s Emergency Exit Routes fact sheet. OSHA’s Recommended Practices for Safety and Health Programs includes information on how to identify and assess hazards in the workplace.

