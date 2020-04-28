EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION: EEOC to Hold First-Ever Remote Public Meeting On April 29

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued the following announcement on April 24.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) will hold a remote, audio-only Commission meeting on Wednesday, April 29, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This will be the first remote, telephonic-only Commission meeting in the EEOC's 55-year history.

In accordance with the Sunshine Act, the public may listen to the conference by following the instructions that will be posted on www.eeoc.gov 24 hours prior to the meeting. Closed captioning services will be available.

During the meeting, the following matters are scheduled for consideration:

Announcement of Notation Votes;

Formal opinion letter on Federal Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC);

Rescission of Compliance Manual Section 604: Theories of Discrimination; and

Rescission of Compliance Manual Section 604 Appendix-C on Polygraph Examinations.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Original source can be found here.