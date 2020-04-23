Former Macy's employee sues over alleged race, age discrimination

BENTON - A former Macy's employee is accusing the retailer of discrimination following the termination of her employment.

Mary Cooper, of Cahokia, claims she was discriminated against by a supervisor who subjected her to discipline for supposed failures that were committed also by other staff members.

The complaint was filed April 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. Cooper is representing herself pro se.

According to the complaint, Cooper was employed in the Fairview Heights store from July 2010, to July 2019, in part at the fine jewelry counter. She alleges she faced discrimination in her employment following the appointment of a new supervisor. Cooper's allegations focus on several incidents that happened in November and December 2018, including Black Friday.

She claims she was on an early shift, and the store was so busy that she was unable to perform various duties, including county jewelry and processing "fulfillment orders." Cooper claims she was told to speak to employee relations. On a later date, another employee was unbale to perform similar duties but was not told to go to employee relations.

Following the incident, Cooper was terminated in July 2019. She was allegedly told her termination was because of the failure to bring in enough clients or the failure to get enough credits.

However, Cooper claims others not in a protected class and in a similar position did not have their jobs terminated.

Cooper also filed complaints with the Illinois Department of Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Cooper is seeking back pay and damages. Macy's did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Madison Record.