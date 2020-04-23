Suit alleges faulty heater caused fire

EDWARDSVILLE - A man claims he was injured in a fire caused by a faulty heater.

Michael Morris filed suit April 15 in Madison County Circuit Court against Florida-based Midea America Corporation over its sale of the oil filled electric heater.

The plaintiff claims the Plonis model heater was "unreasonably dangerous" due to poor design because it drew too high of an electrical current.

Morris alleges the heater was originally designed to operate on a 220 volt system but was replaced with a 110 volt system for the United States market. As a result, this drew a higher current and increased the temperature, the suit states.

Morris claims that on Jan. 28, 2019, the wire and plug of his heater became "super heated" because of the "excessive" current draw, which was caused by the "defective design."

A fire occurred, allegedly causing the plaintiff to suffer burns to his extremities and inhale smoke. As a result, Morris needed medical treatment and was permanently scarred, He also claims he lost clothing, furniture and other personal items in the fire.

The plaintiff is seeking more than $50,000 in damages. He is represented by William Rogers of the Maag Law Firm of Wood River.