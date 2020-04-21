Prenzler forms committee to look at re-opening Madison County

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced the formation of an “Opening Up Madison County Again” committee of business and community leaders.

Prenzler said in a press release issued Tuesday that the committee will operate in line with Illinois government and within President Trump’s guidelines for re-opening that allow states to use various strategies for different counties.

“I’ve been hearing from many Madison County business people who are anxious to get back to work,” Prenzler said. “They have bills to pay.”

The committee, which could be expanded later, according to Prenzler, includes Bob Gvillo, president of the Madison County Farm Bureau, representing agriculture and meat packers; the Rev. Danny Holliday of Victory Baptist in Alton; the Rev. Ben Tolly, superintendent of the Gateway Conference of the Free Methodist Church churches; Matt McSparin, owner of Edison’s Entertainment Complex, restaurants and bars; Mike Rathgeb, homebuilding; Ben Golley, Today’s Beauty Supply in Alton; Nancy Schneider, Chef’s Shoppe in Edwardsville and county board member Erica Harriss, who also runs her own business.

Prenzler said he is asking Governor J.B. Pritzker to allow Madison County to give input on the process of opening up.

“I appreciate the hard work of Gov. Pritzker and his public health team, as they have dealt with a very difficult situation, particularly in Chicago,” Prenzler said. “We’re saddened by the loss of life that has taken place across the country.”

But, he said, “We’re not Chicago. We believe that our business owners can responsibly open up in phases, while at the same time respecting the public’s health.”