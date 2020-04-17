Madison County Democrats see new bi-partisanship in vote to terminate Prenzler aides; Republicans say they acted because of their 'zero tolerance' for misconduct

Madison County Democrats touted bipartisan cooperation reached with Republican counterparts at a special meeting Thursday, in which the county board voted nearly unanimously to fire administrator Doug Hulme and IT director Rob Dorman.

“We came together as a board to do the right thing to restore public trust in the integrity of our county government,” said board member Mike Parkinson (D- Granite City) in a press release. I am proud of the members from both sides of the aisle who stood together to put an end to the corrupt practices and abuse of power so clearly revealed by the diligent work of local investigators.”

Following nearly three hours in executive session on Thursday, the board voted 26-1 to terminate the top aides to county board chairman Kurt Prenzler. Republican Don Moore of Troy was the only “no” vote.

Hulme and Dorman were targets in a two-year investigation over alleged spying of internal emails and attempted data breach. The probe prosecuted by the Illinois Attorney General and presided over by a visiting judge ended in January when the AG's office said there was insufficient evidence to support charges against any of the potential targets.

Affidavits for search warrants obtained to seize computers in the raid of county administration offices in January 2018 were unsealed April 6. Since then, some county board members have been given special briefings from a task force that investigated alleged wrongdoing.

Sentiment among county board members apparently shifted after those briefings, with Republican members calling for the special meeting where Hulme and Dorman were ultimately fired.

Republicans say the action taken by the board sent a strong message that it has "zero tolerance" for misconduct, regardless of party affiliation.

“Our actions as a County Board last night sent a strong message to the taxpayers of this County that we have zero tolerance for such conduct within our county government, regardless of party affiliation,” said county board member Ray Wesley (R-Godfrey), who also serves as chairman of the county Republican organization.

“We will continue to evaluate all options designed to ensure safeguards are in place by strengthening policies to make sure there are checks and balances to prevent these activities from happening in the future. We’re confident County Board Chairman Prenzler shares those views and will work with us to make any positive changes and restore public confidence in our county government."

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hulme has called the investigation a “witch hunt,” and the vote to fire lacking in due process. Dorman has indicated he will likely appeal the board’s decision.

Long-time board Democrat board member Jack Minner of Edwardsville said in a press release that the last several years under the Prenzler administration “have been very difficult.”

“The board has been divided and contentious because of the tone set at the top. It used to be enjoyable serving on the county board. We respected our colleagues and worked together to get things done...I feel like we restored a little of that good will by coming together in good faith to do what’s right. I hope we have taken a permanent step in restoring a less partisan and more collegial tone to county government.”

Republican board member David Michael of Highland, who is also a candidate for county Auditor said that as a professional auditor he had to pass an ethics exam.

"And, I continue to teach ethics in the classroom to future accountants," he said in a press release. "It is my first and foremost duty to always make ethical decisions for the county, regardless of politics. I am proud that my fellow Republican board members share that disposition with me."

County board member Tom McRae (R-Bethalto), who also is a candidate for Circuit Clerk, said that when GOP leaders were notified of the "troubling" affidavits in the public corruption probe, immediate action was taken to "get to the bottom of things rather than circling the wagons based on political affiliation."

“We immediately initiated the scheduling of an executive session of the county board and a special meeting the following night to take action," McRae stated. "We sent a clear message that Republicans hold elected and appointed officials to the highest ethical standards regardless of political party”.