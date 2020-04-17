Woman who set fire to home, barn sues hospital for discharging her, alleging mental health issues

EDWARDSVILLE - A woman who set fire to her home is suing Anderson Hospital for allegedly failing to recognize that she had mental health issues and discharging her.

In her complaint, plaintiff Julie Seest claims she moved back to her home after she was discharged, where she ultimately set fire to a home and barn. Her actions led to criminal charges for arson.

The suit was filed April 8 in Madison County Circuit Court by Seest and her husband, Douglas.

According to the complaint, Julie Seest was admitted to the hospital's emergency room on April 9, 2018. She complained of chest pains, but allegedly told staff that she called emergency services because she felt "trapped" at home and was sleep-deprived.

During her stay in the hospital, Seest claims she was unable to answer questions and locked herself in the bathroom. She also alleges staff noted that her medical history included references to mental health issues.

At midnight, she was discharged, but she claims emergency room personnel then called police to arrest her for trespassing.

In jail, Seest was assessed by a mental health professional, who advised that she be involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility. However, the suit states that after being moved to the facility, she was immediately discharged.

On April 11, 2018, the suit states, she was charged with arson and admitted to a closed psychiatric facility. The fire damaged a barn and the home she shared with her husband.

The plaintiff alleges Anderson Hospital negligently failed to carry out a mental health assessment and failed to have personnel on the floor trained in evaluating a patient suffering from mental illness.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Seests claim they suffered personal injuries and property damage from the fire and smoke, and costs defending the criminal charges.

Julie Seest's husband is alleging loss of consortium because his wife was in a manic state following her return home.

The plaintiffs, who are seeking more than $50,000 in damages, are represented by Derek J. Siegel of Beasley & Young of Belleville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0509