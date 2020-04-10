Plummer asks Prenzler to answer corruption concerns in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Jason Plummer (R - Edwardsville) is asking Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler to address accusations made against members of his administration during a corruption investigation that came to light in January 2018 when county administrative offices were raided.

No charges have been filed in the two-year investigation.

Earlier this week, affidavits for search warrants pertaining to the case were unsealed, revealing the investigation involved, among other things, improper surveillance of electronic communications and data breaches.

County administrator Doug Hulme and IT director Rob Dorman were central figures in the investigation.

"The information that was made public this week contains extremely concerning accusations," Plummer said in a press release issued Friday afternoon. "I urge county board chairman Kurt Prenzler to publicly address the accusations made against members of his administration. The public deserves full transparency, and corruption - on any level - cannot and will not be tolerated."

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, acting as special prosecutor, closed the investigation last November as the case did not meet his burden for charging, according to an affidavit of Granite City detective Jeff Donahey.

However, Plummer has indicated that he has sent a letter to the AG Raoul asking for further information regarding his review of the case.

"Regardless of any further legal action pursued on this matter, elected officials and public servants should be held to a higher standard," Plummer said. "If Chairman Prenzler is not willing to transparently and publicly address these issues with immediacy, I call on the members of the Madison County board to take swift action to provide accountability and restore the public trust in their local government. Corruption and unethical behavior at any level can not be tolerated, no matter the person or the party."

Prenzler has been contacted for comment.

The previously sealed documents related to the investigation also showed that Madison County treasurer Chris Slusser testified against county administrator Doug Hulme before a grand jury and wore a wire in conversation with Hulme in 2018.

"No elected official should, in good conscious, be willing to stand by while questions of these allegations remain unanswered," Plummer stated. "Former Madison County board member Lisa Ciampoli (who also testified before grand jurors) and Madison County treasurer Chris Slusser are true public servants, and I commend them for putting the public first in this matter."