QuickTrip sued over parking lot slip, fall

EDWARDSVILLE - A visit to QuickTrip led to a slip and fall, according to a lawsuit filed against the convenience store and the owner of the property.

Theresa Branch filed her suit March 30 in Madison County Circuit Court claiming she injured herself during a trip to the store in Granite City on April 14, 2018.

The suit names QuikTrip Corporation and Realty Income Properties Two as defendants.

According to the suit, the defendants had a duty to maintain the premises, particularly the parking lot, and to ensure it is kept in a reasonably safe condition.

While details of how the accident happened are not revealed in the suit, it is claimed the plaintiff was caused to slip and fall in the parking lot.

The suit states that QuikTrip committed several negligent acts by failing to warn of the existence of the dangerous condition, including the presence of a slick surface, and failed to adequately maintain or correct the situation.

As a result of the slip and fall, Branch injured her back, knee and leg injuries, according to the suit.

Since the incident, the plaintiff states that she racked up substantial medical bills and has been scarred and disfigured with injuries that are permanent and progressive.

The owners of the property, Realty Income, faces similar accusations of negligence.

Branch, who is seeking more than $25,000 but less than $75,000 in damage, is represented by Thomas E. Hildrebrand of Hildebrand Law in Granite City.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0454