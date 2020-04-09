Contractor alleges injuries from scaffolding incident at Roxana refinery

EDWARDSVILLE - A contractor is suing over claims that he was injured while working on scaffolding at a refinery in Roxana.

MIchael Pohlman claims he suffered an injury to his hand at the refinery in Roxana on March 31, 2018.

Pohlman filed suit March 27 in Madison County Circuit against Phillips 66, Madison Industrial Services, and the John Sakach Company of St. Louis.

Pohlman was employed by Safway Services, which is not a defendant, and was working to remove gagging from the scaffold when the cable holding a counterweight failed.

The suit states that the plaintiff's left thumb and upper index finger were pinned between a slide plate and scaffold tube.

Pohlman claims John Sakach Company manufactured the support cable, counterweight and clamps, which were bought by Madison Industrial Services and installed at the site.

An investigation by Phillips 66 found that the clamps were not properly tightened by employees of Madison Industrial Services, according to the suit. Pohlman also claims additional equipment was not properly installed.

The plaintiff alleges the manufacturers placed in the supply chain a support cable and clamps without proper warnings and instructions, and failed to adequately test and inspect the equipment.

Madison Industrial Services is accused of failing to install equipment properly, and failing to train and supervise its employees.

The suit claims Phillips 66 ordered and directed work carried out by Madison Industrial Services, but failed to inspect, train or warn Pohlman of a dangerous situation.

Pohlman claims his hand injury was followed by an additional injury to his shoulder during physical therapy.

Pohlman has suffered pain and mental anguish, disfiguring and permanent injuries, loss of wages and earning capacity, and has spent money on medical costs, the suit states.

Pohlman is represented by MIchael T. Blotevogel of Armbruster, Dripps, Winterscheidt & Blotevogel of Maryville, Ill.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0443