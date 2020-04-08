U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 31

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 31 in the suits below:

In Daren Wilson against S. Dorty:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 19-930-smy. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 3/30/2020. (tjk)'

'Complaint Against S. Dorty, Filed By Darren Wilson.(tjk)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Darren Wilson. (tjk)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Darren Wilson. (tjk)'

'Order: On March 31, 2020, This Case Was Severed From Wilson V. Idoc, Et Al, Sdil Case No. 19-cv-930-smy. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until May 5, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, The Court Will Assess An Initial Partial Filing Fee (if Appropriate) And Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. (action Due By 5/5/2020). Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 3/31/2020. (tjk)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00319-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Frank Cisneros against John Doe 1, John Doe 2, Lt. Smith, T. G. Werlich, Technician Hodges and Technician Serio:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Frank Cisneros.(jaj) # 1 Envelope) (jaj).'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Frank Cisneros. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Frank Cisneros. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-321-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case.signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 3/31/2020. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 3/31/2020. Consent Due By 4/21/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00321-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Wiliam R. Rogers against Chris Sluser and Mark A Von Nida:

'Notice Of Removal From Third Judicial Circuit, Madison County, Illinois, Case Number 2020-l-000268 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4151305), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 State Court Complaint Exhibit A State Court File, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(gilbert, John)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Mark A Von Nida. (gilbert, John)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Chris Slusser. (gilbert, John)'

'Notice Of Appearance By John L. Gilbert On Behalf Of All Defendants (gilbert, John)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00322 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.