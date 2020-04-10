Construction company seeks restraining order against couple over alleged 'false' claims

EDWARDSVILLE - A construction company is asking for an injunction and restraining order against a couple it claims defamed the firm on Facebook and in reports to the Better Business Bureau.

RCC1 is asking Madison County Circuit Court to order Tiffany and Christopher Crummey to stop making "false, fraudulent and malicious" statements linked to the construction of a house in Troy.

The home construction was completed in April 2019. In December of that year, the couple allegedly posted a number of messages on Facebook that referenced the construction company, the suit states.

The posts were defamatory because they were "false" and disparaging about the construction company's abilities, according to the complaint.

Comments included that RCC1 charged an additional $40,000 on top of the initial price for upgrades not done and that the firm "screwed us over on taxes," the suit states.

The couple is accused of contacting the Better Business Bureau in January and February of this year and making similar allegations, though in greater detail.

The dfendants also allegedly made "defamatory" statements to other unknown individuals, according to the suit.

"Prior to the false and defamatory statements being made RCC1's reputation was held in high esteem" in Troy and the surrounding region, the suit states.

RCC1 is asking for a restraining and temporary injunction to stop "immediate and irreparable harm."

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The plaintiff is represented by Jason D. Johnson of Edelman & Dicker in Edwardsville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L- 0441