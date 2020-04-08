Coach company sued over fatal I-55 collision

EDWARDSVILLE - Administrators of the estate of a woman who died in a collision are suing the owners of a coach company.

The wrongful death action, filed March 27 in Madison County Circuit Court, also names the driver of the bus and the estate of another motorist who died in the June 2019 crash.

Cheryl Lynne Tolbert-True was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue in the southbound lane of I-55 when she was involved in a collision with a 2012 Van Hool two-decker bus and a car going north bound.

In their suit, Casie and Emilie True claim that Coach Leasing and other defendants negligently and carelessly failed to keep proper control of the vehicle, failed to keep a proper look out, failed to swerve, and failed to keep the bus in the correct lane.

As a result, Tolbert-True was killed, which permanently deprived her next of kin of love and companionship.

Further, they claim they have suffered grief and mental anguish, while the pair are also liable for large sums of money spent in the hospital.

They also claim that the other motorist who died was in an incorrect lane.

The plaintiffs, who are seeking more than $75,000 in damages, are represented by Samantha Unsell of Keefe, Keefe & Unsell of Belleville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0440