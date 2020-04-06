Madison - St. Clair Record

Monday, April 6, 2020

MCGUIREWOODS LLP: Real Estate Contract Implications Amid COVID-19 Concerns

By Press release submission | Apr 6, 2020

Microphone speech

McGuireWoods LLP recently issued the following announcement.

Join McGuireWoods’ real estate and land use and litigation team for a webinar on the real estate issues and concerns of force majeure, impossibility and frustration of purpose that are quickly evolving from the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a unique applicability to real estate concerns, construction contracts and leases across the industry. We welcome you to attend – and invite others on your team to join us as well.

Topics include:

Real estate contracts and leasing

Construction and development issues

Contraction litigation concerns

Date: April 6, 2020

Original source can be found here.

Want to get notified whenever we write about McGuireWoods LLP ?

Sign-up Next time we write about McGuireWoods LLP, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

McGuireWoods LLP