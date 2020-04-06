MCGUIREWOODS LLP: Paid Leave Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

McGuireWoods LLP recently issued the following announcement.
Join McGuireWoods labor and employment group as a follow-up to our March 24 webinar on the paid employee leave requirements of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) – focused on the new DOL regulations issued on April 1. We welcome you to attend and invite others on your team to join as well.
Topics include:
Compliance interpretation themes outlined in DOL’s new FFCRA regulations
Expanded “employer” and “employee” coverage and other definition clarifications
The impact of the new regulations on absences due to shelter-in-place orders
Other key changes to FFCRA not addressed in the law itself
Date: April 07, 2020
