U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 24

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 24 in the suits below:

In Richard W. Noack against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4146690.), Filed By Richard W. Noack. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Commissioner Of Social Security)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Richard W. Noack (severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-304-jpg-Rjd. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (amv)'

'Summons Issued As To Commissioner Of Social Security, And Returned To Attorney Severs For Service. (kls3)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (severs, Traci)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00304-JPG-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Kimberly Stevenson against DG Retail, LLC:

'Complaint Against Dg Retail, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4147195.), Filed By Kimberly Stevenson. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(beljanski, Kenneth)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Kenneth B. Beljanski On Behalf Of Kimberly Stevenson (beljanski, Kenneth)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00305 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In JoAnna Toth, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated against Does 1 10 and Scott Credit Union: 'Complaint Against Does 1-100, Scott Credit Union ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4147202.), Filed By Joanna Toth, Individually And On Behalf Of All Others Similarly Situated. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Exhibit A, # 4 Exhibit B, # 5 Exhibit C, # 6 Exhibit D, # 7 Exhibit E, # 8 Exhibit F, # 9 Exhibit G, # 10 Exhibit H, # 11 Exhibit I, # 12 Exhibit J, # 13 Exhibit K, # 14 Exhibit L, # 15 Exhibit M, # 16 Exhibit N, # 17 Exhibit O, # 18 Exhibit P, # 19 Exhibit Q, # 20 Exhibit R, # 21 Exhibit S)(brandt, Derek)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00306 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Donald Heneberg against Vandalia Officials:

'Complaint Against Vandalia Officials Filed By Donald Henneberg. (attachments: # 1 Envelope).(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Donald Henneberg. (jsm2)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-303-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 3/24/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00303-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.