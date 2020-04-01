Burger King franchise owners accused of failing to pay rent, bouncing checks

EDWARDSVILLE - The owners of a Burger King franchise in Chicago are accused of failing to pay rent and bouncing checks.

Leslie Bassi Real Estate, of Kentucky, and Flint Land Co. of Edwardsville, the owners of the southside property, have filed suit against Roseland Restaurant Services, Lincoln Park Burgers, related entities and individuals.

The suit, which was filed March 13 in Madison County Circuit Court, claims the plaintiffs are owed $46,591 in unpaid rent. The plaintiffs also allege $33,712 in real estate taxes and insurance were not paid by the defendants.

The Record was unable to make contact with the defendants.

The plaintiffs claim the defendants were served with a notice of default on Oct. 31, 2019. The suit states that the defendants routinely failed to pay the correct rent, paid no rent, or delivered checks that bounced over the previous 18 months.

The total owed on March 1. 2020, was just over $80,000, according to the suit. Under this count of breach of lease, the plaintiffs are seeking all amounts owed and costs.

The defendants are also accused of deceptive business practices over the bounced checks, for which the plaintiffs are seeking $1,500 for each occurrence or a total of $7,500 plus costs.

The suit also claims there was a conspiracy among the defendants.

The plaintiffs are represented by Ethan A. Flint of the Flint Law Firm in Edwardsville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0335.