Pedestrian sues over slip, fall on sidewalk

BELLEVILLE – A pedestrian is suing a property owner after she allegedly slipped and fell while walking on a sidewalk in Mascoutah.

Randi Leone filed the complaint in St. Clair County Circuit Court against Marie Dawson.

According to the complaint, Leone claims she was walking on a sidewalk in the City of Mascoutah on May 23, 2019. Leone claims Dawson was the owner of the property upon which the sidewalk was located. Leone alleges Dawson had a liquid substance running from a discharge area near the sidewalk where she was walking.

Leone alleges Dawson negligently and carelessly failed to keep machinery in proper condition, causing a clear liquid substance to discharge and run on to the sidewalk. She also alleges Dawson failed to warn her of the presence of clear liquid when defendant knew it created a hazard. Further, Leone claims Dawson failed to divert the liquid substance to an area where people would not be walking.

As a result, Leone claims she slipped and fell on the liquid, causing her to sustain severe and permanent injuries including a broken right wrist. She also claims she suffered pain and mental anguish, incurred medical expenses and lost wages.

Leone seeks a judgment in her favor of more than $50,000, plus costs.

She is represented by Grey Chatham of Chatham & Baricevic in Belleville.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 20-L-109