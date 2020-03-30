CLARK HILL PLC: Legal Compliance Strategies and Best Practices During Pandemic Related Layoffs, Reductions-in-Force, and Furloughs

Clark Hill PLC recently issued the following announcement.

The Covid-19 pandemic has lead to an unprecedented contraction in operations of businesses across the globe. In turn, many employers are either strongly considering, or now must actually confront, the reality of making difficult layoffs, reduction-in-force, and furlough decisions. Join Clark Hill Member Rafael Nendel-Flores and Senior Attorney Ryan McKim in this critical webinar addressing legal compliance strategies and best practices designed to minimize the exposure of employers making personnel reductions during this unprecedented crisis.

Time: Mar 30, 2020 03:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

