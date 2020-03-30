PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: Hcca's 2020 Virtual Compliance Institute, 'government Enforcement'

Pepper Hamilton LLP recently issued the following announcement.

Miranda Hooker, a partner in the Health Sciences Department and White Collar Litigation and Investigations Practice Group of Pepper Hamilton, will be speaking on the HCCA's 2020 Virtual Compliance Institute taking place from March 30–April 1, 2020. Ms. Hooker will be a panelist on the "Government Enforcement" discussion.

Panelists:

Miranda Hooker, Partner, Pepper Hamilton LLP

Kirk Ogrosky, Partner, Arnold & Porter LLP

Brandon Moss, Attorney, Wiley Rein

Amanda P. Strachan, Chief of Health Care Fraud Unit, United States Attorney’s Office

Key topics include:

Investigative tools that are used by DOJ and HHS-OIG to initiate different types of investigations

Best practices for addressing governmental investigations from hold notices, document collection and production, internal investigations, and resolution

The obligations of legal and compliance officers throughout an investigation.

When:

March 30-April 1, 2020

