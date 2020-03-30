PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: Hcca's 2020 Virtual Compliance Institute, 'government Enforcement'

Pepper Hamilton LLP recently issued the following announcement.
Miranda Hooker, a partner in the Health Sciences Department and White Collar Litigation and Investigations Practice Group of Pepper Hamilton, will be speaking on the HCCA's 2020 Virtual Compliance Institute taking place from March 30–April 1, 2020. Ms. Hooker will be a panelist on the "Government Enforcement" discussion.
Panelists:
Miranda Hooker, Partner, Pepper Hamilton LLP
Kirk Ogrosky, Partner, Arnold & Porter LLP
Brandon Moss, Attorney, Wiley Rein
Amanda P. Strachan, Chief of Health Care Fraud Unit, United States Attorney’s Office
Key topics include:
Investigative tools that are used by DOJ and HHS-OIG to initiate different types of investigations
Best practices for addressing governmental investigations from hold notices, document collection and production, internal investigations, and resolution
The obligations of legal and compliance officers throughout an investigation.
When:
March 30-April 1, 2020
