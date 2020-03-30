PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: Special Cyber Café Webinar: Covid-19 Cybersecurity Challenges for Government Contractor Employers

Pepper Hamilton LLP recently issued the following announcement.

Join us for a special COVID-19 webinar briefing as part of our Cyber Café series, covering the top issues in government contracts and cybersecurity. This special installment will discuss corporate cybersecurity challenges when employees are working from home. The coronavirus pandemic and the need for 24/7 social distancing presents a number of cybersecurity vulnerabilities that most contractors have not had reason to consider or include in their Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) and Safety and Security Policies (SSP). The need to do so now could not be more urgent.

During this webinar, Hilary Cairnie, chair of Pepper Hamilton's Government Contracts Practice Group, and Heather Engel, managing partner at Strategic Cyber Partners, will help you spot the issues and offer practical, technical and legal inputs to evolve your procedures, controls and communications with customers and employees. Grab your best cup of home brew and join us. We will open the floor to questions during this 45-minute webinar.

Registration:

There is no cost to register.

When: 3/31/2020

8:30-9:15 AM (ET) | 5:30-6:15 AM (PT)

