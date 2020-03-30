JONES DAY: Jones Day ranked #1 U.S. law firm brand in Acritas report for fourth consecutive year

Jones Day issued the following announcement on March 25.

The global law firm Jones Day ranks #1 in the 2020 Acritas U.S. Law Firm Brand Index, a report ranking the top law firm brands in the United States. This is the ninth year of the Index and the fourth consecutive year the Firm earned the top spot. Jones Day is the only law firm to retain its position in the Index from last year.

The Index is based on unaided answers to questions related to both "Top of Mind Awareness" and "Favorability" of law firms generally, and specifically for "Top-Level Litigation," "Major M&A," "Most Used," and "Inbound Work."

Acritas states that "the Index is not a reflection of technical competence alone – it is a reflection of which firms are upper-most in clients' minds, whom they are most attracted to and whom they are most likely to give their work." Adding, "how it changes over time is a reflection of which firms are doing a better job of making and maintaining a meaningful relevant impression with clients through experience, relationship development and taking an approach to market that really aligns with clients' goals and needs."

Acritas, part of Thomson Reuters, conducts scientific research on market insights, brand awareness, and favorability. The Acritas U.S. Law Firm Brand Index 2020 is based on a comprehensive study of the global legal market across 55 countries with more than 2,000 in-house counsel who have senior responsibility for buying legal services in organizations with revenues of $50 million and above. Acritas researchers conducted 627 interviews by phone with senior legal buyers in the United States between December 2018 and December 2019. The Index also takes into account the views of a further 208 non-U.S.-based senior legal buyers who were asked which firms they used for their U.S.-based legal needs. The non-U.S. sample comes from senior legal buyers who sit outside the United States in Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

"In this crowded and fierce market, the firms that are improving their brand positioning demonstrate their ability to navigate changing dynamics and shifting client needs to remain top-of-mind with U.S. legal buyers," said Jen Dezso, Director of U.S. research and advisory service at Thomson Reuters.

