Suit alleges woman won't surrender deceased man's possessions

The personal representative of a deceased man’s estate is suing a woman for allegedly refusing to surrender the decedent’s possessions.

Terry Donna, as personal representative of the estate of Benjamin Donna, filed the complaint in St. Clair County Circuit Court against Michelle Nicole Renner, also known as “Shelly” Renner.

According to the complaint, Benjamin Donna left many of his possessions in the care, custody and control of Renner after the decedent committed suicide on Oct. 11, 2018. The items left with Renner include a vintage mystery dial watch, jewelry, custom billiards cue in case, cold weather sleeping bag, a printer, a cell phone, a 32-inch television, books, and his music collection, among others.

The plaintiff claims the possessions are worth more than $75,000.

Terry Donna is allegedly lawfully entitled to the possession of all the personal and wordly possessions of Benjamin Donna, the suit states.

Donna alleges she has demanded Renner to surrender the items, but the defendant “has wrongfully refused, and still refuses to do so.”

Donna “demands judgment for the possession” of the decedent’s property or for their value and the costs of this action.

The plaintiff is represented by Dennis M. Field of Strellis & Field in Waterloo, Ill.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 20-L-185