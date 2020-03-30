Madison - St. Clair Record

Monday, March 30, 2020

Case activity for Kimberly Jo Leper vs Andrew M. Saul on March 28

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 30, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Kimberly Jo Leper against Andrew M. Saul on March 28.

'Complaint Against Andrew M. Saul, Filed By Kimberly Jo Leeper. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Us Attty, # 3 Summons Ogc Ssa, # 4 Summons Atty Gen Usa)(eaglin, Paul)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Paul B. Eaglin On Behalf Of Kimberly Jo Leeper (eaglin, Paul)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Kimberly Jo Leeper. (eaglin, Paul)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (eaglin, Paul)'

'Motion To Amend/correct 1 Complaint Civil Cover Sheet Replace/Correct By Kimberly Jo Leeper. (eaglin, Paul)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00317 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 28.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

