Court activity on March 6: Rodrick Haris vs Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainstandon March 6: 'Amended Suggestion Of Remand And Transfer Order (third)--see Document For Details. Signed By Senior Judge David G Campbell On 3/6/20. (sjf) [transferred From Arizona On 3/26/2020.]'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00314-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 26.