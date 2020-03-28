Madison - St. Clair Record

Court activity on March 20: Jenifer Dickerson vs Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 28, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jenifer Dickerson against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated on March 20: 'Second Amended Suggestion Of Remand And Transfer Order (third). See Order For Details. Signed By Senior Judge David G Campbell On 3/20/20. [amending To Remove Case: Lisa Riley V. C. R. Bard, Inc., 2:18-cv-00896-nv From Page 25 Of Schedule B] (map) [transferred From Arizona On 3/26/2020.]'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00311-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 26.

