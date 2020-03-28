Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Court activity on March 26: Ancel Cornejo vs Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 28, 2020

General court 4

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Ancel Cornejo against Bard Peripheral Vascular Incorporated and C R Bard Incorporated on March 26: 'Case Transferred In From District Of Arizona; Case Number 2:18-cv-04163. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00310-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 26.

