Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, March 27, 2020

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 19

Mar 27, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 19 in the suits below:

In Christine Gayton, admin est of David Gayton against Christopher Staford and GFS Transport, LLC:

'Notice Of Appearance By Thomas R. Weiler On Behalf Of Gfs Transport, Llc, Christopher Stafford (weiler, Thomas)'

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of Williamson County, Illinois, Case Number 2020l18 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4144494), Filed By Christopher Stafford, Gfs Transport, Llc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibits A-C, # 2 Notice Of Filing)(weiler, Thomas)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00295 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

