Friday, March 27, 2020

Case activity for Shawnee Survey & Consulting, Inc. vs Dana Gardner on March 25

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 27, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Shawnee Survey & Consulting, Inc. against Dana Gardner, Herb Simons, Jason Goins, Michael Gardner and Siteworx Survey & Design, LLC on March 25.

'Notice Of Removal From Johnson County Circuit, Case Number 2019-ch-8 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4147488), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Consent, # 2 Exhibit Johnson County Pleadings, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet Civl Cover Sheet)(polczynski, Ryan)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Ryan T. Polczynski On Behalf Of Jason Goins, Herb Simmons, Siteworx Survey & Design, Llc (polczynski, Ryan)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Ryan T. Polczynski $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4147511 By On Behalf Of Jason Goins, Herb Simmons, Siteworx Survey & Design, Llc. (polczynski, Ryan)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00308 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 25.

