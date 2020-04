St. Clair County foreclosures Mar. 10-13

MARCH 10

WELLS FARGO BANK NA VS JASON R GREEN, NATASHA GREEN A/K/A NATASHA D GREEN A/K/A NATASHA D MILLER, TOWER LOAN OF ILLINOIS LLC D/B/A TOWER LOAN OF CARBONDALE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $107,186.69, 1021 WEST GREEN STREET, MASCOUTAH. 20CH149

MARCH 11

PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS YULONDA NICHOLE EDWARDS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAM, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF MELVIN ISAAC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $42,178.82, 201 N CHARLES STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH152

MARCH 12

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC VS STEVEN T GALVEZ, BRITTANY L FARRIS, VILLAGE OF CASEYVILLE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $49,137.02, 9122 SUMMIT DRIVE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH153

MARCH 13

REGIONS BANK VS DEBORAH A CRUTCHER A/K/A DEBORAH MAGGARD CRUTCHER A/K/A DEBORAH A MAGGARD, VILLAGE OF SAUGET, $21,186.29, 424 N 56TH STREET, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 20CH154