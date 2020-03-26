U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 18

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 18 in the suits below:

In Robert L. Davenport against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Robert L. Davenport. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Commissioner Of Social Security)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Robert L. Davenport (severs, Traci)'

'First Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Robert L. Davenport. (severs, Traci)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00292 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Kenya Yvonia Colins against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Vacated, Per Order At Doc. 40. Order, The Court Dismisses This Action With Prejudice. The Clerk Of Court Is Directed To Enter Judgment. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 3/18/2020. (jdh) Modified On 3/19/2020 (kls3).'

'Vacated, Per Order At Doc. 40. Clerk's Judgment. Approved By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 3/18/2020. (jdh) Modified On 3/19/2020 (kls3).'

'Order Vacating The Court's 38 Order And 39 Judgment. The Court Overlooked Plaintiff's 37 Brief, Which Was Timely Filed On March 13. The Court Will Address The Appeal On Its Merits. The Clerk Of Court Is Directed To Reopen The Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 3/18/2020. (cab). This Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:18-cv-00643-JPG-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Anthony Wiliams against John / Jane Doe, Nurse Billie, Percy Myers, Rob Jefreys, Travis Bayler, Warden Thompson and Wexford Health Services:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Anthony Williams.(jsm2)'

'Letter To Court Re: Filing Fee Filed By Anthony Williams. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Anthony Williams. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-290-njr. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 3/18/2020. (jsm2)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff. On 03/18/2020. Consent Due By 4/8/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00290-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Justin Nojan Sulivan against B. True, Counter Terorism Unit, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Oficer Clarke and Oficer Payne:

'Case Transferred In From District Of Indiana Southern; Case Number 2:20-cv-00144. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee From The Southern District Of Indiana, Previously Assigned Case Number: 20-cv-144-jrs-dlp. Your New Case Number Is 20-cv-288-jpg. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 3/18/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 03/18/2020. Consent Due By 4/8/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00288-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Kevin Mitchel against Jefrey Denison:

'Petition For Writ Of Habeas Corpus, Filed By Kevin Mitchell.(jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Petition For Writ Of Habeas Corpus. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-291-smy. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $5.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 3/18/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00291-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Thomas Newton Gordon against Ramon Guerero and System Transport, Inc. :

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of Williamson County, Case Number 19 L 178 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4142682), Filed By System Transport, Inc., Ramon Guerrero. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibits A Through E)(bricker, Lew)'

'Notice By Ramon Guerrero, System Transport, Inc. Civil Cover Sheet (bricker, Lew)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Lew R.c. Bricker On Behalf Of Ramon Guerrero, System Transport, Inc. (bricker, Lew)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Thomas Newton Gordon, Jr., Ramon Guerrero, System Transport, Inc.. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-cv-289-mab. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 4/8/2020 (tba)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00289-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.