Grocery store sued over customer's slip, fall on entryway mat

BELLEVILLE - A grocery store customer claims she was seriously injured when a loose mat in the store entryway caused her to slip and fall.

Mary Hudson claims her visit to Schnucks Markets in Belleville left her with a fractured shoulder and other injuries.

Hudson filed suit in St. Clair County Circuit Court against the grocery store and its manager following the alleged fall.



Keefe

The suit alleges that the company and manager were negligent and careless for failing to maintain a safe premises, specifically in the entryway.

The plaintiff claims the mat was obstructing the entryway and was not fixed to the floor, which created an unsafe and hazardous condition.

Hudson claims the fall broke her shoulder and damaged her muscle ligaments. She needed treatment to injuries to her hip, wrist, arm, and shoulder, according to the suit.

Hudson alleges she suffered pain, mental anguish, disability, and disfigurement.

She also alleges the defendants are liable for "large sums" to pay for hospital, medical and related expenses.

Hudson claims she is permanently prevented from attending to her usual affairs and duties and has lost wages.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The plaintiff, who is seeking more than $75,000 in damages, is represented by Thomas Q. Keefe of Belleville.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0175