Customer alleges injuries at crowded Red Lobster restaurant

BELLEVILLE - A customer at a Fairview Heights Red Lobster restaurant claims she was knocked down and injured because the restaurant was too crowded.

Ila Lambert filed suit against the Red Lobster restaurant on Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights following the incident in March 2018.

The suit, filed March 4 in St. Clair County Circuit Court, names the company and two individual managers as defendants.

Lambert alleges the defendants failed to train employees to avoid physical contact with customers. Employees were not properly supervised, did not provide sufficient space so that workers and customers would not come into physical contact, and failed to keep a proper lookout for customers, according to the suit.

An employee negotiating the tables failed to avoid Lambert, striking and knocking her down when he should have seen the her in his path, the suit states.

As a result of the alleged negligence, the plaintiff claims she suffered permanent and severe injuries, including to her neck, back, left arm, left hand and thumb. Her injuries allegedly caused her pain and disability.

In the aftermath, the plaintiff claims she was forced to pay for medical attention, including hospital, doctor, and pharmaceutical expenses.

The plaintiff, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by Jeffrey A. Kopis of Jerome, Salmi & Kopis in Fairview Heights.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0175