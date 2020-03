The following cases categorized as "labor" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 17. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers Central Laborers' Pension Fund; Illinois Laborers' & Contractors's Joint Apprenticeship Training Fund; Laborers Local 773; Laborers' Local 1197; Laborers' Local 703; Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program (SICAP); Southern Illinois Laborers' Annuity Fund; Southern Illinois Laborers' Political League (SILPL); Southern Illinois Laborers' Welfare Fund; Southern Illinois Laborers' Work Dues; Southern Illinois Laborers'-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET); Southern and Central Laborers' Vacation Fund v. VI Corps, Inc. v. 3:20-cv-00284 Kelly R. Phelps; Letitia B. Wiggins (plaintiff's attorneys) Central Laborers' Pension Fund; Illinois Laborers' and Contractor's Joint Apprenticeship Training Trust Fund; Laborers Local 773; Laborers' Local 1197; Laborers' Local 703; Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program (SICAP); Southern Illinois Laborers' Annuity Fund; Southern Illinois Laborers' Political League (SILPL); Southern Illinois Laborers' Welfare Fund; Southern Illinois Laborers' Work Dues; Southern Illinois Laborers'-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET); Southern and Central Laborers' Vacation Fund v. Spec Con, Inc v. 3:20-cv-00282 Kelly R. Phelps; Letitia B. Wiggins (plaintiff's attorneys) Central Laborers' Pension Fund; Central Laborers' Pension Supplement; Illinois Laborers' and Contractor's Joint Apprenticeship Training Trust Fund; Laborers Local 773; Laborers' Local 577; Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program (SICAP); Southern Illinois Laborers' Annuity Fund; Southern Illinois Laborers' Welfare Fund; Southern Illinois Laborers' Work Dues; Southern Illinois Laborers'-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET); Southern and Central Laborers' Vacation Fund v. Evrard - Strang Construction, Inc v. 3:20-cv-00287 Kelly R. Phelps; Letitia B. Wiggins (plaintiff's attorneys)