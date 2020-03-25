Madison - St. Clair Record

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Court activity on March 23: Gregory Sparhawk vs Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 25, 2020

General court 03

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Gregory Sparhawk against Abbott Laboratories, Inc. on March 23: 'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Chief Judge Rosenstengel Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-cv-300-Njr. (jlrr)'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00300-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 23.

